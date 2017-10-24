Brannon Cahela, Staff Writer

On Monday October 23, JSU’s 2nd annual Homecoming candidate meet and greet took place at the TMB auditorium at 6:00 p.m. The meet and greet is an opportunity for students to come and meet the 2017 candidates for Homecoming King and Queen. Each candidate uses the event as an opportunity to share information about themselves and their philanthropy with students. This marks the second year that Homecoming candidates are required to have a philanthropic element to their campaign. Each candidate brought plenty of information about themselves and their respective philanthropies, as well as treats to influence voters. In addition to the booths candidates had set up, there was also free pizza and music.

“The Homecoming meet and greet is not only an opportunity to learn about candidates, but a great opportunity to meet new people,” said Vice President of Student Affairs Casey Gamble. There were plenty of students in attendance to support their friends, learn about the candidates, and eat free pizza.

The nine candidates for 2017 JSU Homecoming King are: Patrick Yim, a broadcast/digital journalism major supporting The Trevor Project and sponsored by Zeta Phi Eta; Max Gallegos, a marketing major supporting St. Jude’s Research Hospital and sponsored by Kappa Sigma; Patrick Hubbard, a nursing major supporting The National Down Syndrome Society and sponsored by Gamecock Orientation; George Meehan, an applied engineering major supporting Pediatric Cancer Research; Skylar Fontaine, an occupational safety and health management major supporting The “V” Foundation and sponsored by Gamecock Orientation; Corey Deerman, a political science major supporting Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and sponsored by Pi Kappa Phi; Kyle Burt, a finance and accounting major supporting Volunteer Firefighters and sponsored by Kappa Alpha Order; Jack Gherdes, a political science major supporting Mission 22 and sponsored by Kappa Sigma; and Paris Coleman, a psychology/Spanish major supporting Active Minds and sponsored by Alpha Kappa Psi.

The ten candidates for 2017 JSU Homecoming Queen are: Brooklyn Wright, a nursing major supporting JSUnity and sponsored by Alpha Omicron Pi; Delena Harris, a broadcast journalism major supporting ALS Association and sponsored by Gamecock Orientation; Rebekah Beasley, a pre-health biology major supporting Be Con-Fi-Dental and sponsored by JSU Ambassadors; Taylor West, a pre-health major supporting literacy and sponsored by Alpha Omicron Pi; Carlee Waits, a nursing major supporting A League of Our Own and sponsored by Zeta Tau Alpha; Brooke Bennefield, a special education major supporting Disabled Children’s Partnership and sponsored by JSU Ambassadors; Jalia Wilkins, a criminal justice/forensics major supporting Music for Memory and sponsored by Gamecock Orientation; Leah Strain, a nursing major supporting Immunizations for Children and sponsored by Alpha Omicron Pi; Shea O’Donnell an elementary education major supporting Music and Arts in Early Education and sponsored by Alpha Xi Delta; and Bailee Bryant, a public relations major promoting United Cerebral Palsy and sponsored by Zeta Tau Alpha.

Elections for Homecoming King and Queen are open today until 4:00 p.m. at jsu.edu/elections. The 2017 Homecoming King and Queen winners will be announced on October 26 during the Homecoming Pep Rally at Burgess-Snow Field at 8:00 p.m. The Homecoming Parade will take place on Saturday, October 28 at 10:30 a.m. followed by the Homecoming game against Southeast Missouri State at 3:00 p.m. at Burgess Snow Field.

