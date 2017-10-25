Grant Benefield, Chanty Sports Reporter

Gamecock soccer traveled to Southeast Missouri on Sunday needing a win in their final regular season match to guarantee a spot in the eight-team Ohio Valley Conference Soccer Championship tournament.

Unfortunately, the Gamecocks came up empty against the Redhawks (7-7-3, 4-3-3) in a bitter 1-0 defeat Sunday afternoon.

With the loss and Austin Peay’s win over Morehead State earlier Sunday, Jacksonville State was eliminated from tournament contention, ending their 2017 season at a 6-10-2 (3-7-0 OVC) mark.

After a first half stalemate, the Gamecocks fell to the eventual game-winning goal in the 57th minute by Redhawk Esmie Gonazales on a cross assist from Lexi Grote.

The Gamecocks took 11 total shots, with 5 on goal.

Claire Petersen was the biggest contributor to JSU’s offense, taking 5 shots, 3 on goal.

Danelle Lindo made 3 shots, and Rachel Blanding, Madison Carruthers, and Kelly Snook each added 1.

SEMO took 16 total shots, with 7 on goal.

In her final match as the Jacksonville State goalkeeper, Senior Caroline Robinson had a historic day for the Gamecocks.

Her 6 saves against SEMO on Sunday gave her 311 career saves, surpassing former Gamecock goalkeeper Adriana Finelli’s mark of 306 and making Robinson the new all-time saves leader in Jacksonville State soccer history.

Kayla Thompson, the second of JSU’s two seniors, also finished her Gamecock soccer career on Sunday.

As a forward, Thompson recorded 9 goals and 11 assists across 68 matches in her career.

Advertisements