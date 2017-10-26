Eric Taunton, Staff Writer

The Student Government Association at Jacksonville State University hosted its 4th annual Harvest Festival on Tuesday, October 24 on the quad of JSU. Campus organizations set up tables and games while families and children trick-or-treated.

“The Harvest Festival is an annual event for the Jacksonville community to participate in our homecoming activities,” said Kasey Gamble, Vice President of SGA. “It’s also a great way for our organizations to get their names out there.”

Organizations such as the American Chemical Society, Delta Sigma Theta, Circle K, Alpha Omicron Pi and more could be seen giving children candy and playing games with them.

Each organization had a theme for its table, and the activity typically corresponded to the theme. Phi Mu, a sorority on campus, played a game called “Jailbreak,” where children hit human-shaped prisoners with pieces of candy attached to a lanyard.

Tri Beta, the biology honor society, taught children about different types of fish by encouraging them to capture paper-shaped fish of different colors with fishing hooks out of a mini-pool. When the child reeled a fish in, members of Tri Beta would then tell them about it based on a color-coded system created by the organization.

Circle K, a national community service organization, taught children about water sanitation as well as the water-crisis in Africa.

Children from the local Crazy About Dance studio performed numerous routines during the Harvest Festival to the entertainment of the crowd.

Gamble encourages any student that is interested to become a part of SGA.

“If anyone would like to get involved, I would tell them that it is super easy to do so,” Gamble said. “Anyone can join the Student Activities Council, which is a volunteer board that helps me run the events that I plan.”

Students are also able to run for Student Senate, a position in which students edit bylaws of the campus Constitution to better circumstances for students on campus.

Gamble believes that SGA is an important organization to have on campus.

“The SGA’s first priority is to serve the students. We do this by advocating for them in faculty committees, discussing matters like tuition and fees, the new Student Fitness and Wellness Center, and the selection of new employees,” said Gamble. “We also plan activities for students, help other organizations publicize their events, grant allocations for organizations, and any other task that is asked of us.”

Gamble is excited for other planned events hosted by the SGA.

“We have a ton of events coming up! Homecoming week alone, we have the Harvest Festival on Tuesday, a volleyball game spirit night on Wednesday, J-Day on Thursday, and Bongoball Mania on Friday,” said Gamble. “We have a Native American History Month Celebration at the beginning of November, and we are having a Hollywood Style Gameshow at the end of November.”

SGA will also be hosting Midnight Breakfast, an event that takes place during the week of final exams in which students are invited to eat a late-night breakfast in Hopper Dining Hall.

“I am currently finalizing all events for the spring, and we have a lot of exciting things coming up,” said Gamble.

A full list of Homecoming activities can be found on the JSU website or on the SGA’s Instagram account, @jsu_sga.

For more Halloween activities, look here.

Advertisements