Honors Program students pose with Dr. J.E. Wade (right of sign) and JSU President Dr. John Beehler at the ceremony in honor of Wade on Tuesday, October 24 (photo by Matt Reynolds/JSU)

Daniel Mayes, Staff Reporter

The Jacksonville State University Honors Program officially renamed their campus headquarters the J.E. Wade Honors House in a ceremony on Tuesday, October 24.

The name honors Dr. J.E. Wade, the former head of the JSU Honors Program. Wade served as a dean for thirty years at JSU before retiring on Jan. 1, 2017.

“I’m really glad that we got the chance to honor Dean Wade with this ceremony and that students finally got to meet him in person,” Honors Program Co-President Katie Peyton said. “He’s done so much for our program, and he deserves a token of thanks.”

That token was a ceremony – and a shiny plaque bearing his name that will hang in the Honors House – that renames the house in his honor after he secured it for the program’s use in 2009.

“The Athletes have a special place, the Greeks have a special place, and I felt like [Honors Program Students] deserved a place,” Wade said during the ceremony.

Dr. J.E. Wade speaks to honors students and gathered guests at the ceremony in his honor on Tuesday, October 24 (photo by Katie Cline/The Chanticleer)

The house provides many benefits to honors students, providing students with practical uses like printing services and a meeting space as well as a place for leisure. The basement is equipped with a pool table, couches and a T.V. for student use.

Under Wade’s leadership, the Honors Program blossomed, growing from just eight students in 2009 to a full-fledged program with over 500 members as of Fall 2017.

The JSU Board of Trustees originally approved a resolution to rename the Honors House in Wade’s honor at its meeting on January 23.

The new sign outside of the Honors House bears former Dean Wade’s name (photo by Katie Cline/The Chanticleer)

The house, which is located on 11th Street across from Stone Center, now bears the fresh new moniker “J.E. Wade Honors House” on its sign out front.

 

