Cassidy Smith, Staff Writer

The rain couldn’t stop the proud from celebrating the first annual Cocky Pride Parade on Wednesday, November 1. A crowd of over 70 attendees convened in the Theron Montgomery Building’s lawn to celebrate their sexualities or to be an ally to those they love.

Many members of the LGBTQ+ community, whether they were students at JSU or Jacksonville community members, gathered for the event, which came to a head in the town square with a parade at 6 p.m. Many of the attendees held or wore flags, umbrellas, clothing, hats and posters portraying the rainbow, the symbol for gay rights and pride. Other attendees, at the request of the event planner, brought their dogs to march with them.

The event was hosted by JSU Students for Equality, a student organization on campus. Through promotional advertisement, like Facebook ads and flyers taped up in dorms and academic buildings, the organization was able to reach much of the student body to invite them to celebrate themselves.

“The Students for Equality are here for any historical minorities,” said Adrienne Swindle, the president of Students for Equality. “Women, African-American, anybody who has been historically oppressed is totally welcome. We are active for Women’s History Month, Black History Month, LGBT History month; that’s actually what this parade was organized to celebrate.”

She cited the comedy show and the women’s discussion panel, both held earlier this semester, as two events that successfully showcased a minority group.

Swindle invites any and all students of any minority group, whether it be LGBT, racial or gender minority, to come to the Students for Equality meetings that occur every other Wednesday from 7:00-8:30 p.m. in Brewer Hall room 100.

According to their JSU organization page: “JSU Students for Equality is committed to diversity and inclusion through providing resources and advocacy for students from historically marginalized populations. Our goal is to help retain and recruit these students while enhancing their experiences through programming, workshops, support groups, education and social events.”

The organization will next be hosting “Pet the Stress Away” during finals week, providing a way for students to de-stress with dogs from the League for Animal Welfare.

The Students for Equality organization can be contacted through Facebook or by emailing jsustudentsforequality@gmail.com.

See more pictures from Grace Cockrell below:

