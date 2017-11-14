Grant Benefield, Chanty Sports Reporter

JSU women’s basketball faced their first of two Power-five opponents on the 2017-18 docket Sunday, and fell 75-51 to the visiting 18th ranked Florida State Seminoles.

Despite the loss, the Gamecocks (1-1) gave the ‘Noles (2-0) all they could handle in the first half of play, and even led FSU 17-13 after the first period.

Much of the Gamecocks’ first half success was thanks to a stellar shooting performance by guard Gretchen Morrison.

The senior from South Lake, Texas, hit six-of-seven from beyond the arc and added a two-point basket for 20 first half points.

The Seminoles won the second period of play, but led by just three going into halftime.

The Gamecock offense fell silent in the second half, failing to score in the third period and shooting just five-for-29 in the half.

And while JSU went cold, Florida State only got hotter in the second half, shooting 15-for-33 from the field to finish off the Gamecocks 75-51.

Senior forward and Sylacauga native Shakayla Thomas led Florida State with 23 points.

Seminoles’ Nicki Ekhomu and AJ Alix also reached double digits with 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Outside of Morrison’s 20 points, no other Gamecocks reached double digits, with Rayven Pearson having the next most with 7.

Pearson led JSU on the boards with eight rebounds.

Tyler Phelion and Tasha Magruder followed with seven and five, respectively.

Phelion also dished four assists.

The Seminoles also led JSU in turnovers, with 11 to the Gamecocks’ 17.

JSU women’s basketball remains without a win against an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent in the program’s history, but they will have another chance this season when the Gamecocks travel to Clemson on December 17.

The Gamecocks continue their homestand Wednesday at 7 p.m. as they host Stillman.

Advertisements