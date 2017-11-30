Timothy Cash, Sports Editor

When most people think about The Chanticleer they think it’s just another college newspaper. When I think about you, though, I think about so much more than that. To me, The Chanticleer means family.

I worked that first semester with Marie, Adam Higgins and Katelyn “Bug” Schneider. Soon, graduation seasons led to Katie Cline, Alissa Camplin and Rebekah Hawkins becoming my work associates. These are the coworkers I have worked closely with, and they will be who comes to mind first when I think back at my time at the Chanty.

Katie, you have taken The Chanticleer to new heights, and I am excited to see where you take it next. The student body can’t imagine how much time you have sacrificed just to make sure the paper get published every week.

Alissa, we have had our differences at times, but I have truly enjoyed our time working together. I don’t know how we got any work done when we were in the office together, but we had fun every minute of it

Rebekah, there are not enough words to describe how thankful I am to know you. Before you took over as associate editor, you were about the only writer I could trust. More often than not, you and I were the only sports writers featured in The Chanticleer, and I am so thankful for how easy you made my job.

I wrote my first article for the Chanty in November of 2014. Specifically, the first article I wrote was Jacksonville State’s men’s basketball’s 74-55 season-opening loss to Marshall. That was four seasons ago, but I still remember listening and taking notes to Mike Parris’ broadcast.

Marvel Robinson asked me to write that story, testing the waters to see how reliable I was. He must have like me, because over the next three semesters he asked me to contribute every week. Marvel graduated in December 2015, and Marie McBurnett, the Editor-in-Chief at the time, suggested I apply for his position. I was hired on the following January.

This December I will walk across the stage at graduation, and someone new will be in charge of the sports department. I look forward to seeing where they take the sports section, and read about all of the Gamecocks’ victories.

Lastly, I would also like to send a special thank you to Greg Seitz, Josh Underwood, Tony Schmidt, Tyler Brown, Daniel Porter and the rest of the athletic department. You all have made my job as sports editor as easy as possible. I also would like to thank the student body for supporting The Chanticleer. If it weren’t for y’all, The Chanticleer would just be a memory gone by. Go Gamecocks, and God Bless.

