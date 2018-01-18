(Author Note: I’m not good as introductions, so bear with me.)

Bonjour. Comment vas-tu?

My name is Chris Allen Brown. But you can call me whatever you see fit — as long as we leave the Chris Brown jokes in 2009.

To get the basic information out of the way first, I’m a 24-year-old senior Communications major from Jacksonville, Ala., but graduated from Weaver High in 2011. Walks on the beach aren’t too bad as long as we don’t have to walk far to find somewhere to sit down. The dress is blue and black, not gold and white. LeBron James isn’t the greatest basketball player of all time. One can’t go wrong watching any Harry Potter or Star Wars movies. I saw nothing wrong with the finale of How I Met Your Mother — because tears were flowing out of my eyes, so I couldn’t really see anything. I’ll throw down in Mario Kart 64 any time, any day.

I have the attention span of a squirrel — it’s taken me over an hour and a half to write this — and I often talk with my hands, which means I’m better than Ricky Bobby. I’m unique in that I self-describe as an introvert, but, more times than not, I’m the complete opposite. I just like to make sure everyone is laughing and having a good time when I’m around.

Sports are my life. Besides Sunkist, sports — baseball, basketball, football, racing, soccer, fighting, etc. — are my second love. I could lose myself watching any of the above, especially college sports because they’re doing it for the thrill rather than a paycheck.

Now, onto more valuable information …

I didn’t start writing until I was a sophomore at Jacksonville State University, but since then, I’ve taken it upon myself to get better each and every time I open a Microsoft Word document. Hanging in my room is a painting from a high school classmate that reads, “I’m a nobody trying to tell everybody about a somebody who can save anybody.” I’m not into writing for personal gain, but rather the pleasure of telling someone’s story in hopes that another person comes across it, connects with it and it change their life for the better.

Today’s random Chris fact (that may become a weekly thing in The Chanticleer, so watch out) is I knew all 50 U.S. state capitals when I was in fifth grade. To this day, I can tell you the capital of any state. For example, Montana’s capital is Helena. Boom. Mind Blown.

Now, let’s have some fun!

