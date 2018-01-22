“Daniel Mayes, Sports Editor.”

That has a nice ring to it, don’t you think? (You probably don’t think so, but I do) (And my mom probably does too) Every time I see it in print throughout this semester, I think I will be just as amazed as Future Daniel will be when he sees it for the first time.

Since August 25, 2016, when my name first appeared in The Chanticleer (it read Daniel Mayes, Staff Writer at that point), I have written a story for the sports section for every week that the newspaper has been placed in those red newsstands around campus for you to reluctantly grab on the way to class.

In that time, I have grown to love sports, journalism, and sports journalism, even more than I did when I started (which was quite a lot, by the way). Working for The Chanticleer has already lead me on some incredible experiences that I already know I’ll never forget. From stressing way too much over the specific wording in my first soccer recap, to having to take my mom with me to Nashville to cover JSU’s basketball team in the OVC tournament because I wasn’t old enough to get a hotel by myself, to actually getting to sit courtside in Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis for JSU’s NCAA Tournament game. In Actual March Madness. On Actual, National-TV CBS.

In my time with The Chanticleer I have grown as a writer, I have grown as a journalist, and I’d like to think I have grown as a person. It has forced me out of my introverted comfort-zone and helped me develop into a more well-rounded person.

I think that’s enough mushy-gushy stuff, don’t you?

So a little more about me:

I am from a nowhere town on Sand Mountain in DeKalb County Alabama called Grove Oak (where?). I love sports (obviously) but basketball is my favorite. My cousin played basketball at JSU in the late 90s (And my side of the family didn’t receive any of that athletic ability). I am more than a little obsessed with Star Wars (I’ve seen The Last Jedi in theaters four times) (so far). I also love The Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter (but slightly less so than Star Wars). My favorite TV show is The Office (or maybe Arrested Development, it depends on which day you ask me). I could eat chicken wings every day of the week (lemon pepper with blue cheese is the way to go). I am an extremely zealous teller of bad puns (as you you will find out on page three of this paper. Yeah, This Mayes IS Corny).

I’m beyond excited to get started at The Chanticleer, and I’m looking forward to (officially) working with Katie, Alissa, and Chris.

Let’s do this!

