Katie Cline, Editor-in-Chief

Renovations in Daugette Hall have prompted JSU to move the central Gamecock Express bus station, freeing up 60 new parking spots for students and faculty.

The station, formerly known as the Gamecock Express Grand Central Station, was located off the Quad between Fitzpatrick and Daugette Halls as of the end of the Fall 2017 semester. Effective Spring 2018, the station will be in the parking lot adjacent to the Amphitheater behind Stone Center. It has been renamed the GX Bus Station. Gamecock Express bus routes have been adjusted to accommodate this relocation, and the new routes can be found on JSU’s website.

The parking spots created in the old bus station are now designated as orange parking and will primarily serve the residents of Fitzpatrick and Daugette Halls.

Students who are able to park at Meehan Hall, Curtiss Hall, Kennamer Hall, Paul Carpenter Village, Colonial Arms Apartments, Campus Inn Apartments, Penn House Apartments, Jax Apartments and the athletic field house can also park in this new lot.

Fitzpatrick Hall is a traditional female freshman dorm, and Daugette Hall houses both male upperclassmen and offices. Students must have lived on campus for a least one semester or be a transfer student to request a room in Daugette Hall. The single-occupancy rooms feature one twin bed, one desk, one chair, one dresser, two closets, wireless internet and premium cable television access as well as a lounge area and four community bathrooms.

On the other side of Daugette Hall are offices for several departments, including Veteran Services (room 101), Counseling Services and Testing Services (room 140) and Disability Support Services (room 139). The Center of Excellence for Veteran Student Support is located in the basement of Daugette and provides military veteran students with information on VA Educational Benefits, careers, scholarships, registration, tutoring and counseling opportunities.

Offices of individuals from the IT Department, including Enterprise Information Systems and Systems and Security can be found on the first and second floors.

As of Spring 2018, some faculty from the Department of Kinesiology have moved from the Pete Matthews Coliseum to Daugette Hall room 90.

For questions regarding parking, contact UPD Parking Enforcement Supervisor Buddy Smith at bsmith@jsu.edu or (256) 782-5566.

Readers can also see the updated routes below:

