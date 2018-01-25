Daniel Mayes, Sports Editor

On Tuesday, Jacksonville State officially signed quarterback Zerrick Cooper, who transfers from ACC power Clemson.

The signing was announced via Twitter by Cooper and JSU Tight Ends Coach and Recruiting Coordinator JR Sandlin.

Cooper, who is a native of Jonesboro, Georgia, was a composite fourstar recruit coming out of high school, and was selected as an Elite 11 finalist in 2015, a competition to name the top 11 high school quarterbacks in the country.

Cooper spent two years at Clemson, redshirting the 2016 season behind star quarterback Deshaun Watson and playing sparingly as a backup to Kelly Bryant, throwing for 256 yards and two touchdowns.

Cooper will enter the JSU QB room alongside incumbents Bryant Horn and Kendrick Doss as well as upcoming Redshirt Freshman Zion Webb.

