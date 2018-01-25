Screen Shot 2018-01-25 at 9.12.39 AM.png
Former Clemson quarterback and Jonesboro, Georgia native Zerrick Cooper announced his intentions Tuesday to transfer to Jacksonville State.(Rich Barnes/USA Today Sports).

Daniel Mayes, Sports Editor

On Tuesday, Jacksonville State officially signed quarterback Zerrick Cooper, who transfers from ACC power Clemson.

The signing was announced via Twitter by Cooper and JSU Tight Ends Coach and Recruiting Coordinator JR Sandlin.

Cooper, who is a native of Jonesboro, Georgia, was a composite fourstar recruit coming out of high school, and was selected as an Elite 11 finalist in 2015, a competition to name the top 11 high school quarterbacks in the country.

Cooper spent two years at Clemson, redshirting the 2016 season behind star quarterback Deshaun Watson and playing sparingly as a backup to Kelly Bryant, throwing for 256 yards and two touchdowns.

Cooper will enter the JSU QB room alongside incumbents Bryant Horn and Kendrick Doss as well as upcoming Redshirt Freshman Zion Webb.

 

 

Advertisements

Published by The Chanticleer

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s