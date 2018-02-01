Alissa Camplin, Arts & Entertainment Editor

According to TMZ, law enforcement found 35 year-old “Glee” star Mark Salling hanging from a tree on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

His legal trouble began in Jan. 2013 when his girlfriend, Roxanne Gorzela, claimed sexual battery when the actor refused to use a condom during the times they had consensual sex. When confronted later, Gorzela claims that Salling pushed her down. Later, the two settled for $2.7 million and the charges were dropped.

His child pornography case began in Dec. 2015 when he was arrested for possessing disturbing images of prepubescent children on a tip from an ex-girlfriend.

Salling was charged with a second count of receiving and possessing child pornography in May 2016, five months after his initial arrest.

He surrendered himself to police a week later.

October 2016 brought forward a rape allegation from an ex of Salling saying that he raped her after months of them dating. The L.A. County District Attorney rejected the case due to the fact that the woman waited too long to report the incident.

Salling attempted suicide in Aug. 2017 by slashing his wrists, according to TMZ.

It was months before his scheduled trial where he faced prison time for his crimes.

After, he was taken to a rehab facility following a psychiatric evaluation at the hospital.

In October 2017, Salling agreed to take a plea deal that would give him a sentence 4-to-7-year prison sentence for possessing pornographic images rather than the about 20 years he was previously looking at.

Additionally, he was ordered to stay away from school yards, parks, public swimming pools, playgrounds, youth centers or anywhere else primarily used by persons under the age of 18.

In December 2017, Sallling officially plead guilty to possessing child porn and was ordered to register as a sex offender, undergo treatment, and pay $50,000 in restitution to each of his victims as part of the accepted plea deal.

At the time, the U.S. Attorney’s office said it would be at least three months before Salling received his official sentence.

While awaiting his sentencing, Salling decided to take his own life in the Sunland area of Los Angeles by hanging himself in a baseball field, according to law enforcement sources.

In a statement issued by his lawyer, Salling’s family said he was “doing his best” to atone for his mistakes.

