Rebekah Hawkins, Special to the Chanticleer

“Have you seen the new so-and-so movie yet?”

Actually Susan, no I haven’t been to the movies in a while. Thanks for reminding me that I never actually leave my house.

You have to admit, you honestly can’t remember the last time you went out for the evening to see a movie. Maybe it was because the last time you saw a movie the kid behind you kept his feet firmly planted in your back, or because the woman next to you insisted on peeing and getting refreshments for the entire duration of the two-and-a-half hour movie. There’s always Netflix, well when they add new things, which is almost never.

So what’s next? Sure, there are tons of streaming sites to choose from but not everyone has those options. But, there’s the next best thing. The nearest Redbox. For the low price of $1.50 a day, $2.00 for Blu-Ray, you can rent a new release movie or perhaps something else and return it the next day to any available Redbox kiosk.

But the biggest conundrum is what to rent. A horror movie? Comedy? Romance? Action? So many possibilities. Here are a few options to consider currently at Redbox.

Logan Lucky

Rated PG-13

Genre: Comedy/Crime

The story of a devoted father named Jimmy Logan (Channing Tatum) who teams up with one-armed brother Clyde Logan (Adam Driver) and sister Mellie Logan (Riley Keough) to steal money from the Charlotte Motor Speedway during the biggest race of the year. With the help of incarcerated demolitions expert Joe Bang (Daniel Craig), they work to pull off the heist after a mix-up throws a dent in the plans.

Redbox and Chill Rating: 5 out of 5

I saw this movie in theaters, and would have seen it again because I loved it that much. It was funny, endearing, the characters were lovable and fleshed out. Also Daniel Craig is hilarious outside of his James Bond persona playing a jailed country bomber. If you’re looking for something light-hearted and not too hard to follow, this is the one for you.

American Made

Rated R

Genre: Drama/Crime

Tom Cruise plays Barry Seal, a TWA pilot who ends up being recruited by the CIA to provide recon in Central America during the communist threat. In the process, the infamous Medellin drug Cartel is created and the Reagan White House nearly comes crashing down amid the lies and deception.

Redbox and Chill Rating: 5 out of 5

I’ll be the first to admit that I am not a fan of Tom Cruise. He’s just a weird guy and all that has left a bad taste in my mouth when it comes to his movies. That being said, I saw this with my boyfriend, and loved it. It kept me on the edge of my seat and made me want to do more research into what actually happened and how much President Reagan was involved. This movie is full of action and has a solid story. It’s a little more hard-core than Logan Lucky, pretty violent and you need to pay attention to the story to follow it.

It

Rated R

Genre Horror/Thriller

Stephen King’s classic novel heads to the big screen in this adaptation starring Bill Skarsgard as the notorious Pennywise the Dancing Clown who terrorizes seven outcasts in the small town of Derry, Maine over the course of a summer. Together they must overcome their fears and work to destroy him.

Redbox and Chill Rating: 5 out of 5

I promise I’m giving you my honest ratings on these movies. I’m a huge horror movie fan, so when I saw advertisements for the new It, I knew I would be first in line to see it. No one can replace Tim Curry in my heart as Pennywise, but Bill Skarsgard does a fine job of trying. He is frightening and convincing as the murderous clown, and the kids work well together as a group. The movie is full of jump-scares as well as regular scares, and the opening sequence is well-done and every bit as memorable as the original. It is intense, and obviously horror so this is a movie made for a cold, stormy evening at home.

So there you have it, a few options for a night in. Jacksonville has several Redbox locations. Dollar General on Nisbet St has one, the Walgreen’s has two kiosks, Winn Dixie has one and Wal-Mart has two indoor kiosks. If you need specific directions, check the Redbox site.

