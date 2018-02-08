As a special Valentine’s Day treat, the four editors of The Chanticleer have written about a few of the things that they love. Here’s Associate Editor Chris Brown:

Sorry Daniel, I didn’t mean to steal your pun-under with my headline … or did I?

Anyways, if you know me at all, especially my best friend’s wife Leslie, you know I’m all about tacos. (You thought I was going to say sports, didn’t you? It’s OK, I don’t blame you, but I write about that enough, so I figured I’d write about my favorite food since I’m always eating.)

There is no wrong soft taco: shredded chicken, beef, steak, etc. It all sounds and tastes amazing. In fact, I know I’m not the only person who loves tacos. I mean, there is even an entire day decidated to tacos.

Quick story time: growing up, I would go to Taco Bell and order tacos just to see how many I could eat at one sitting. As years passed, every time I’m really hungry, I still figure out how many I can eat. In fact, there have been many a Saturday nights that one of my best friends, Matt, and I just sit at his house playing Mario Kart 64 and eat tacos. It’s a lovely way to pass the time without getting into trouble.

I will say, though, that when I eat at Mexican restaurants, I decide to order chimichangas rather than tacos.

But back to the topic at hand …

there is just something magicial about tacos. Maybe it’s the way they’re made or the taco sauce I pour on them, but they’re amazing. Thankfully, though, Taco Bell doesn’t have a buy one, get one free promotion or else I would weight more than 250 pounds … maybe that would get me a tryout on the football team.

But really, it’s OK to love eating a certain food, especially if it’s tacos. You may think you’re a terrible person by eating food to cover up your feelings of being alone this Valentine’s Day, but, if you do, just think about how I’m writing about tacos rather than a girlfriend.

Did that help?

