As a special Valentine’s Day treat, the four editors of The Chanticleer have written about a few of the things that they love. Here’s Arts and Entertainment Editor Alissa Camplin:

To the most wonderful little girl I’ve ever loved,

I knew you would change my life the first time I saw you. It was a hot and muggy 4th of July and you walked up to me in the middle of my shift without a care in the world, despite your bleeding paw and the fact you were soaking wet.

I was so smitten by your sweet and understanding eyes and the most gentle disposition I had ever seen in a dog. I remember asking Facebook to help find your parents, only to have people respond that you had been wandering around JSU for over a year. I was heartbroken.

How could anyone not want you? You were kind and considerate. Especially now, I just had to accept the fact that I will NEVER understand how anyone could turn you down.

I went digging. I found the owners that were supposed to keep you safe. I found the people that were responsible for you roaming the streets. And I decided that you would never, EVER have to do that again. I changed your name to Liberty in honor of 4th of July and promised you would eventually like scheduled feedings and pet insurance more than the “freedom” you were finding in chaos. Sometimes I feel like we’re still working on it, but it’s getting better every day.

I don’t know exactly the moment I decided that you were coming home with me, but I know that by the end of my shift, I was calling you mine. I was telling random people in my checkout line that a pup had adopted me that day and how excited I was to get you home and in my arms.

Not all of it was roses and daisies. I had some things to work through. I wasn’t in a pet friendly apartment and I had no knowledge of the Pyrenees breed. Both of these issues ended up being resolved with Google searches as I found a place that we could both call home and did so much research on your breed for hours on hours.

After that, you quickly became my favorite part of the day.

Thank you for being my go-to date to Lowes whenever I don’t want to go alone. Thank you for cuddling my when you can sense my stress level is high. Thank you for being my most understanding and most loyal companion. Thank you for letting me dress you up and take pictures of you to post on your Instagram. Also, thank you for never ever ever having an accident in the house. You’re the best, Lib.

My sweet Liberty has changed my entire life for the better. Every second since you picked me has been full of love and tenderness that I’m convinced only you could bring.

Happy Valentine’s Day, Lib. I love you more than life itself.

Furever,

Mom

Advertisements