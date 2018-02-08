As a special Valentine’s Day treat, the four editors of The Chanticleer have written about a few of the things that they love. Here’s Editor-in-Chief Katie Cline:

Love is the cat’s meow. Yes, I mean that love is great. But I also mean that, literally, love is a cat’s meow. Specifically, my cats’ meows. I have four cats: TomTom, Albus, Nugget and Minnie. They’re all former strays, and they’re the biggest goofballs you’ve ever seen.

TomTom is your most typical “cat.” He cares more about food than he does about you—unless he’s sleeping on you, in which case you better not move. Sometimes he brings dead things into the house and drops them on you. But he’s also funny and sassy and doesn’t let anyone—cat, dog or human—boss him around.

Albus is our fat, sweet boy. He would rather sit in the sun and nap than get in a scuffle over food bowls. You can usually find him lazily chewing on someone’s finger and drooling or playing with our kitten, Minnie. In “Harry Potter” terms, he’s a Hufflepuff through and through.

Nugget, on the contrary is 100 per cent Slytherin. But, since TomTom doesn’t take any of his bullying, he’s resigned himself to harassing Albus about 35 per cent of the time. When the mood strikes him, though, he can turn into 20 pounds of purrs and cuddles who will sit in your lap for hours. He also has a disproportionately high-pitched meow.

And then there’s Minnie, our newest addition. I found her in the Merrill Hall parking lot while doing a paper route, and the end of her tail was broken off. She’s a feisty little thing who loves her “Uncle Albus,” sleeping on my dad’s chest and copying everything TomTom does.

(Minnie is a Gryffindor, and TomTom is probably a Ravenclaw, for the record.)

Despite what people say, I think cats show a more accurate impression of love than, say, dogs do. Dogs love you no matter what. Every day, they run to the front door and lick your face and sleep in bed with you and act like you’re the greatest thing to walk the planet. (I would know. We have two dogs, too.)

Cats are different. A relationship with a cat requires work. They’re not going to worship the ground you walk on. (Frankly, they expect the opposite.) If you go days without visiting, they will shun you. If you accidentally shut their tail in a door, they won’t forget—for a few days.

But when you come to be loved by a cat, you’ll know it. You’ll become a “purr”sonal pillow, but you’ll gain a foot warmer, a comfort blanket, a furry baby doll and a best friend. Some days you’ll walk in and they’ll talk to you. They’ll meet your car in the driveway and follow you out to the mailbox. They’ll curl up in your lap as you read before bed, and they’ll head-butt your chin if they see you crying.

So, yes, a relationship with cat requires work, but isn’t that how human relationships are, too? Don’t we hold grudges and don’t want to be touched and get moody at times? Can’t we be a little selfish and apathetic?

Does that make us any less lovable?

So, go put on your cat sweater and hug your favorite feline today. I already have mine on.

