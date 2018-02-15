Rebekah Hawkins, Special to the Chanticleer

Five books sat posed on the stage that sits in the Children’s Corner of Houston Cole Library.

Every Tuesday is storytime in the Corner and librarian Laurie Heathcock says that although it’s a new thing, she hopes it will take off soon.

“We just finished the Children’s Corner not too long ago,” Heathcock said. “It’s a great chance for both the JSU students to read and the children who are read to.”

JSU students can volunteer or be invited to read to the children each week. Heathcock says Cocky has made a visit with the cheerleaders and that the JSU soccer and softball teams are scheduled to make an appearance.

Sophomore Amari Pearson made her second visit to the Children’s Corner for the special Black History Month reading.

“I got involved because I like kids,” Pearson said. “Kids like to find people that they can look up to, and when people read to them they can learn.”

Both Heathcock and Pearson took turns reading the four loose biographies and West African legend that made the book list for the week.

Heathcock says she has other special events scheduled for the children’s corner including a bilingual storytime in March. She says there will be movies in Spanish and English as well as readings.

“Children have so much distraction with technology now,” Heathcock said. “It’s important for children to not just read but to be read to. It helps with vocabulary and social skills and imagination. Plus I learn a lot from the books too.”

For Pearson it’s about helping to expose children to different cultures and ideas.

“It’s all part of history,” She said. “What got us here, different cultures and people. It keeps up realizing where we came from and why we’re all here.”

Find all the stories at the Black History Month storytime below:

Bad News for Outlaws: The Remarkable Life of Bass Reeves Deputy, US Marshal by Vaunda Nelson

This biography tells the true story of Bass Reeves a former slave who became a deputy US Marshal and remained one for 32 years.

Ananse and the Lizard by Pat Cummings

A West African legend about a spider named Ananse who seeks to become chief by learning the name of the chief’s daughter in order to marry her. When he accidentally discovers the name, he shares it with a lizard only to be betrayed.

Martin’s Big Words by Doreen Rappaport

A biography of Martin Luther King Jr. and the words that he used from when he was young to when he became a minister and changed the world for the people that followed him.

Jimi Sounds Like a Rainbow by Gary Golio

A loose biography of musician Jimi Hendrix as he grew up in the boarding house drawing and learning how to play music.

Barack Obama: Son of Promise Child of Hope by Nikki Grimes

Young David sees a video of Barack Obama and asks his mother who he is. His mother spins a tale of the life of Barack Obama from his beginnings in Hawaii as Barry to his presidency in the present.

*All photos by Rebekah Hawkins/The Chanticleer*

