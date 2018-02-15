Katie Cline, Editor-in-Chief

The sisters of Sigma Alpha Iota took audience members to “A Whole New World” as part of their musicale on February 6. Twelve members took to the stage in the Mason Hall Performance Center to perform selections from the classic Disney movies “Hercules,” “Rapunzel,” “A Little Mermaid” and “101 Dalmatians.”

Deandrea Stowe started the evening with a dance and flag routine to “Go the Distance” from “Hercules.” Stowe is a member of the Marching Southerners color guard

Following Stowe, Megan Allen and Katie Urquhart performed the duet “I See the Light” from “Rapunzel” on flugel horn and trumpet.

Lindsey Chavers serenaded the audience with a piano rendition of “Part of Your World” from “The Little Mermaid.”

The final act featured a group performance of “Cruella De Vil” from “101 Dalmatians” by Aubrey Beall, Rebekah Belton, Sarah Brown, Lydia Clarke, Anna Cline, Autumn Drew, Annie Kelley and Jennie Tanner.

Clarke belted the tune in a Cruella-inspired white faux fur coat while the group accompanied her: Tanner on piano, Drew on drum set, Cline on trombone, Beall on trumpet, Brown on clarinet and Kelley and Belton on saxophone. Cline, Brown and Kelley each had a solo throughout the performance.

The recital concluded with all past and present sisters in attendance coming together to sing the Sigma Alpha Iota chorale.

Sigma Alpha Iota is an all-female music sorority. JSU’s Theta Beta chapter, which has been on campus since 1993, currently has over 40 members.

Each semester, Sigma Alpha Iota accepts new members. Theta Beta currently has ten prospective members, known as members-in-training or MITs. The members-in-training spend time learning about Sigma Alpha Iota’s national history, Theta Beta’s chapter history and what each woman hopes to accomplish through the sorority. The members-in-training are also given time to get to know the other members. At the end of the process, each new member is surprised by her “big sister” and inducted into the chapter.

For more information on JSU’s Theta Beta chapter of Sigma Alpha Iota, contact chapter president Haley Stansky at hstansky@stu.jsu.edu.

