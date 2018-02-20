Logan Arnwine, Staff Sports Reporter

Jacksonville State fell once again to Austin Peay Feb. 17, 57-60 in Clarksville, Tennessee, marking their third straight loss.

Before these three defeats, Jacksonville State (18-11, 9-7 OVC) had not lost back to back games yet this season.

In each loss, the Gamecocks lost both the turnover and three-point shooting battles with their opponents, most notably with 19 turnovers against Tennessee State and shooting 1-11 from three against Murray State.

In the last meeting between Jacksonville State and Austin Peay, the Governors defeated the Gamecocks 87-67, Jan. 13.

JSU struggled to defend against Austin Peay’s offense in their first matchup. This time, Jacksonville State held the Governors to 60 points, 27 less than before, but the Gamecock couldn’t put them over the top.

Austin Peay opened up with a quick lead of 19-4 and continued the pressure to close out the first half with a ten-point lead, 21-31.

After a missed three by Jamall Gregory, the Governors’ Tre Ivory hit a huge three off of the assist from Zach Glotta on the other end to finish the first half and carry momentum into the second.

Austin Peay’s defensive prowess forced a devastating seven turnovers for the Gamecocks in the second half, cutting potential game-changing runs short.

Neither side excelled in three-point shooting on Saturday, but what separated the two teams was the free throw shooting in the second half.

The Gamecocks shot 50% from the free throw line while the Governors shot 70%. Jacksonville State left the opening for Austin Peay to pull away with the victory by leaving points on the board.

In the final two minutes, the Gamecocks’ Malcolm Drumwright, Christian Cunningham, and Cam Martin all missed a free throw a piece that could have tied the game at 60.

With eight seconds remaining, Austin Peay’s Zach Glotta missed one of two free throws to give Jacksonville State one last chance to force overtime with a three-pointer.

With the final shot and three seconds remaining, Junior Forward, Jason Burnell missed the game-tying three.

Dayton Gumm pulled down the game-sealing defensive rebound to end the Gamecocks comeback hopes and complete Austin Peay’s victory, 60-57.

Jacksonville state played well in the paint, scoring 32 points in the post out of their 57 total points, compared to Austin Peay’s 20.

Cam Martin scored 18 points, along with 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season and his collegiate career

Veteran guard, Malcolm Drumwright played all 40 minutes of the game while putting up 10 points, making this the sixth time of the season that he has played at least 40 minutes in a game.

Marlon Hunter also scored 10 points on 5 of 9 shooting.

Jacksonville State will play Belmont on Super Hero night, Feb. 22 at home on ESPNU at 8 p.m.

Belmont is coming off a 108-65 victory over Morehead State. The Bruins have won three straight and 11 out of their last 12 games, putting them at 22-7 overall and 14-2 in the Ohio Valley Conference.

