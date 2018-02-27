Hannah Grant, Staff Sports Reporter

The Jacksonville State Softball team fell short in the Friday and Saturday weekend series, but not before they added a win to the record book.

JSU traveled to Hattiesburg, Mississippi for a three-game series against Southern Miss at the USM Softball Complex where the Gamecocks took home a single win.

Southern Miss found a way to slide past JSU on Friday evening in a 5-4 contest. Junior Faith Sims held the Golden Eagles without a hit for the first three innings from her position in the pitching circle.

Taylor Beshears, a Junior from Wallace St, went 3-for-4 on the night, remaining a key player to the Gamecock roster thus far.

Alexus Jimmerson was 2-for-4, putting herself on base and getting JSU on the board after Taylor Rodgers sacrifice fly to center in the second inning. Jimmerson hit a double off the right field wall the next inning to score Beshears, advancing the JSU lead to 2-0.

The first three innings came easy until the Golden Eagles stepped up in the fourth with a walk and a fielding error leaving two Eagles on base. An RBI and a two-run single changed the game to an Eagles 3-2 lead. In the fifth, another two-run single stretched the lead to 5-2.

Emily Woodruff and Anna Chisolm pushed their way back home to create a 5-4 score in the seventh. JSU ended the night on a pop fly to center to clinch victory for Southern Miss

On Saturday, Alexus Jimmerson took the circle, only allowing two unearned runs on three hits. She threw four innings to earn the win before Faith Sims came in as relief.

Early in the game, the Gamecocks came on strong with five runs in the second inning. Jada Terry had an RBI, a sac bunt from Emily Woodruff, and a three-run homerun from Anna Chisolm creating a 5-0 JSU lead.

Southern Miss found their way in the third with a run and another in the fifth. Senior Caitlyn Sapp (3-for-6 on the day) responded in the sixth to reach home plate after a RBI from Anna Chisolm.

Faith Sims threw the final three innings and only allowed a USM run in the sixth, earning a save. JSU took game two in a 6-3 fashion.

The final series game on Saturday evening resulted in a 9-6 loss to USM.

USM left JSU scoreless as they added a 6-0 lead in the fourth. Jax State struggled to get on the board until the fifth inning when the Gamecocks scored four. With Gamecocks on base, E. Woodruff, Hayley Sims, Jada Terry, and C. Sapp advanced in runs making the score 6-4.

Southern scored three Eagles in the fifth upping their lead to 9-4. This year’s Gamecock squad has a heart to fight, as Junior Hayley Sims had a solo homerun to center field in the sixth and Beshears added another homerun to center in the seventh before the Gamecocks capped the game in a 6-9 loss.

JSU resumes their road trip when they travel to Athens, Ga for the Georgia Bulldog Classic on Friday. The Gamecocks are set to face UNC Greensboro, SEC foe Georgia, and Radford.

