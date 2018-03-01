Nick Adrian, Staff Writer

The Canterbury Club Episcopal campus ministry at JSU is taking part in Values in Action, a partner site for the Trinity Institute’s 47th National Theological Conference. Using on-demand videos, the ministry will offer four segments of the conference on Sundays – February 25, March 4, 11 and 18 from 3-5 p.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church parish hall, on the corner of Church Avenue and Drayton Street in Jacksonville.

The Values in Action conference was originally held at Trinity Church Wall Street in New York City from February 2-3. The conference was streamed around the world to partner sites at churches, cathedrals, seminaries and advocacy organizations. Local participants of the conference will learn how the impact of individual and organizational actions can be expanded through values-based partnerships. Onsite reflection groups will be facilitated using materials prepared and provided by Trinity Institute.

The conference includes speakers whose lives as activists, theologians and authors show the power of values in action, such as Pulitzer-Prize winning journalist Jose Antonio Vargas, founder and CEO of Define American, who delivers a keynote address chronicling his life in this country as an undocumented immigrant. Other speakers include Michelle Alexander, civil rights lawyer, legal scholar, and author of “The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness”; Pádraig Ó Tuama, poet, theologian and mediator; and the Rev. Elizabeth M. Edman, Episcopal priest, political strategist and author.

“These presenters applied their cherished values to societal issues such as immigration, mass incarceration, racial equality, public discourse, LGBTQ rights and refugees,” said deacon Stanley Easton, chaplain of the Canterbury Club and coordinator of the on-demand conference. “Not all of us choose to be active in the same causes. The question to participants is, ‘How do you think the status quo needs to be changed and how do you bring your values to bear on making that changed?'”

The Canterbury Club at JSU’s purpose is to foster spiritual development among college students, other young adults, faculty, and staff.

The Trinity Institute is an annual conference in its 47th year that equips clergy and laypersons for imaginative and catalytic leadership. Their conferences present emerging and inclusive theological and social perspectives and engage participants in inquiry, dialogue and reflection. The conference is sponsored by Trinity Church Wall Street, an Episcopal parish in New York City. Recent conferences include “Creating Common Good: A Practical Conference on Economic Equality,” “Listen for a Change: Sacred Conversations for Racial Justice” and “Water Justice.”

The Trinity Church Wall Street is a growing and inclusive Episcopal parish that seeks to serve and heal the world by building neighborhoods that live Gospel truths, generations of faithful leaders and sustainable communities. More than twenty worship services are offered every week at its historic sanctuaries, Trinity Church and St. Paul’s Chapel. The parish welcomes approximately three million visitors per year.

