Grant Benefield, Sports Reporter

JSU baseball took a weekend trip to Miami for a three game series with Florida International. The Gamecocks took two-out-of-three—both wins coming in extra innings.

Game one of the series featured plenty of free baseball, with the Gamecocks (8-3) and Panthers (5-6) holding a 6-6 stalemate from the seventh inning until the twelfth when Jacksonville State exploded for 6 runs to win 12-6.

Chase Robinson, Nic Gaddis, and Clayton Daniel each had multi-RBI days for the Gamecocks, recording 3, 2, and 2 respectively.

Garrett Farmer started on the mound for JSU, surrendering 4 runs over 5.1 innings, along with 2 walks and 4 strikeouts.

Gamecock reliever Austin Brewster earned the win for the Gamecocks with an outstanding performance over the last 5.2 innings of Friday’s game. Brewster allowed no runs, no walks, and just 2 hits along with 4 K’s to propel JSU to its big twelfth inning.

The second game of the series played oddly similar to the first, with JSU breaking another 6-6 tie in extra innings with a huge scoring outburst to take the 13-6 win in tenth inning.

This time, the Gamecocks were carried by a phenomenal 6-for-6, 6 RBI hitting performance from Gaddis. The junior catcher from Trenton, Ga, became just the third player in NCAA Division I this season to hit the 6 RBI mark in a game. Gaddis was named OVC Player of the Week for his efforts.

Derrick Adams recorded 5 innings and surrendered 4 runs in his start for the Gamecocks, but once again a reliever’s strong finish would earn the W, this time via Tyler Wilburn’s 4 innings of 1 run, 6 strikeout baseball.

The home team struck back in final game of the series, taking Sunday’s match 7-2 over the Gamecocks.

Colton Pate cruised through the first six frames of his start for JSU, until the Panthers mounted an offensive attack in the seventh inning that chased Pate and resulted in 6 runs. Pate would suffer the loss, surrendering 3 runs and no walks with 6 K’s on Sunday.

The Gamecocks also struggled at the plate, recording just 6 hits and striking out 13 times.

Gamecock designated hitter Trent Simpson posted two of those hits in his 2-for-3 performance.

JSU will play Kennesaw State on Tuesday before opening its OVC schedule on Friday with a three game series against Austin Peay in Oxford.

Advertisements