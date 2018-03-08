Nick Adrian, Staff Writer

On Sunday, March 4, JSU College Republicans and Democrats hosted their first Bipartisan Ball. The event was held on the eleventh floor of the Houston Cole Library from 6-9 p.m. and featured speakers from both sides of the political parties.

Doors opened at 5:30 and the event began promptly at 6 with Chairman of the JSU College Republicans, Jesse Battles, giving the welcome and leading in the pledge of allegiance. College Republicans member Coleman Amason gave the blessing for the dinner catered by Sodexo.

Senator Phil Williams was the first speaker featured for the night. He was followed by the department head of Political Science Dr. Timothy Barnett, activist Lilly Ledbetter, State Representative Craig Ford and Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill.

Merrill posted photos on Facebook the following day and expressed his support for the students.

“These students are leading the way!” Merrill wrote.

Chairwoman of the JSU College Democrats, Alexis Paige, delivered the closing and thanked everyone for attending the event.

Candidates currently running for office on both sides were in attendance. They, as well as the elected officials, students and members of the community stayed afterwards to hear from each other.

“This was one of the most rewarding experiences I have ever had,” said Battles, who was heavily involved with organizing the event. “I want Jacksonville State to be an example of how individuals with different political philosophies can engage in civil discourse with their peers. I am thankful for everyone who helped make this event happen, as well as those who attended. It was an amazing experience with inspirational people.”

The JSU College Republicans meet in Brewer Hall room B100. Food is provided. For more information, contact Jesse Battles at jbattles@stu.jsu.edu

The JSU College Democrats meet in Brewer Hall room 229 and often host events such as Donuts with the Dems. For more information, contact Alexis Paige at apaige1@stu.jsu.edu.

Advertisements