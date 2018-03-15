Alissa Camplin, Arts and Entertainment Editor

I have driven in a few major cities in the United States.

Atlanta. Chicago. New Orleans. Heck, I’ll even throw in Birmingham for funsies. I’ve driven in feet of snow, the heat of day, in partial Jacksonville monsoons, and even watched a tornado pass in front of my car on April 27, 2011 when I was on my way to Illinois for a family party.

I can successfully say that I NEVER have I seen worse drivers than in Jacksonville.

Listen, I understand defensive driving.

I get that you have to get out of the long line that forms in Gamecock Village’s driveway 15 minutes before class, and sometimes that means cutting people traveling 201 off. It’s fine. They’ll live…right?

I know your frustration trying to turn onto Trustee Circle by the library and not being able to go on your green arrow due to the car in front of you going straight because they’re going to Dollar General.

I know that there are stop signs ignored all the time (Looking at you, Mountain Street intersection past 10:30 at night) and I totally agree with the rest of the population of Jacksonville that the speed limit on Pelham should be at least 45, not 25.

Those are my complaints on an average day.

When there is questionable weather, however, the drivers around this town earn a whole new set of complaints that make me wonder how any of them actually earned a license.

Harsh weather is scary, especially when the lights on the back half of town are the first to go out and the lights on the other side begin to blink.

That’s the part I understand. The part I have problems with is how everyone seems to ignore basic driving school 101 when it comes to these situations.

But, reader, you may ask, what’s all the complaining about? What’s the problem?

Because ya’ll little buttheads need to realize that you SHARE the road and that the decisions you make behind the wheel matter.

A few weeks ago, Mountain Street got wrecked by straight-line winds. It was serious and it was scary for a few minutes. I ended up driving home from class in the middle of it. No biggie, I’ve done worse. Just slow and steady. Just get home.

I approach the 4-way to go home and stop because the light is flashing red (For those who have forgotten, a flashing red light turns that intersection into a 4-way stop).

Next thing I know, the little country bumpkin that was behind me in his big YEET YEET truck is zooming past me, yelling at me because I was had apparently disrupted his driving flow. But in the midst of his temper tantrum, he cut off the people in the lane beside me and zoomed around my car to turn in front of me.

Listen, guys. I drive a Veloster. For those unfamiliar, it’s a little hatch-back sportsy thing with three doors. I will not be bullied by YEET YEET trucks (You know the ones I’m talking about. The ones that were in senior pictures and the cover photos of their FaceBook accounts. Yeah, those). I chased that man into the parking lot of the coliseum and let him HAVE IT. Not my finest moment, but that’s not the point.

All in all, know your rules. Don’t be the guy that makes me write an entire oped because Spongebob could drive better than you can.

Stay safe out there, friends. And don’t let big YEET YEET trucks boss you around.

