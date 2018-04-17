Grant Benefield, Staff Sports Writer
After taking a tough sweep last weekend against Tennessee Tech, JSU baseball got back on track with a series win over OVC opponent Southeastern Missouri.
The Gamecocks (18-14, 8-7) kicked off the series against the Redhawks (16-20, 11-7) with a double-header on Friday, winning the opener easily behind a dominant start from Garrett Farmer, then finishing the day in walk-off fashion to secure the series.
Farmer was masterful in the Gamecocks’ 7-0 victory, tossing eight dominant innings of scoreless, ten strikeout baseball, earning the win and improving to 4-0.
Farmer would be named OVC Pitcher of the Week for his career performance on Friday.
Shortstop Isaac Alexander led the way at the plate, going 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a walk. Hayden White also contributed with a pinch hit two-RBI double in the seventh.
Game two wouldn’t come as easily for JSU, with the Gamecocks needing a walk-off home run from Cole Frederick in the bottom of the eleventh inning to finish off the Redhawks 7-6.
Alexander continued his successful day the the plate with a two-RBI single in the first to give the Gamecocks the early 2-0 lead.
A sacrifice fly from Andrew Naismith and three runs from the Redhawks would see the game tied 3-3 in the fourth inning.
The visiting Redhawks saw their first lead of the day after making the score 4-3 in the top of the fifth, but the Gamecocks quickly jumped back out front with a two-run blast from Nic Gaddis in the bottom of the inning.
Two more runs from SEMO and another from JSU would have the game tied 6-6 in the seventh, and that score wouldn’t change until Frederick’s walk-off in the eleventh.
Christian Edwards earned the win in relief for the Gamecocks, tossing the final 3 1/3 innings to the tune of eight strikeouts and no runs.
The Redhawks grabbed a win in the final game of the series a Saturday. The final game proved to be a pitcher’s duel between JSU’s Colton Pate and SEMO’s Carlos Vega, with the two arms going 8 2/3 innings and 9 innings, respectively.
Each offense managed one run each on the opposing starter, but the Redhawks broke through the Gamecock relief pitching for three runs in the tenth inning to earn the 4-1 victory.
Gamecock center fielder Taylor Hawthorne managed the lone run for the Gamecocks, a sacrifice fly that scored Frederick in the fifth.
Back on the winning track, the Gamecocks now look forward to a single game set with Alabama State on Tuesday before their next OVC series at Belmont starting this Friday.
