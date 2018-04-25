Alexus Jimmerson (22) talks to Ryann Luna (26) after an at bat Tuesday against Georgia Tech. Luna hit the game-winning single in the ninth inning against the Yellow Jackets. (Katy Nowak/JSU)

Daniel Mayes, Sports Editor

The Jacksonville State Softball squad took a break from their OVC schedule to take on the Yellow Jackets of Georgia Tech Tuesday night at Choccolocco Park, and the result was a thriller of a 2-1 walk-off nine-inning win for the Gamecocks.

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, JSU sophomore Ryann Luna got an infield single that would score Anna Chisolm and claim the game 2-1 for the Gamecocks. Luna went 2-3 at the plate on the evening and tallied one RBI—the game winner.

Luna finished the deal for JSU, but the contest was a pitcher’s duel, with the two teams allowing just two total hits until the fifth inning.

JSU’s Faith Sims would outduel Tech’s Emily Anderson for the win.

Sims, who gave up just one run to a team that came in to the contest with 46 home runs on the season, pitched a complete nine innings, allowing just five hits while striking out nine, earning the win, her sixteenth on the year.

Anderson held her own for Tech, allowing just seven hits in 8 and 2/3 innings.

JSU finally broke through with their first run, a Hayley Sims RBI double, in the bottom of the fifth, to make the score 1-0.

The Yellow Jackets answered right back in the sixth, as a single with the bases loaded scored one to knot the game back up.

The contest stayed deadlocked until Luna’s game-clincher.

The win marks the second straight for the Gamecocks over Georgia Tech and the their third in the last five matchups.

JSU will resume their conference schedule at their home away from home this weekend, as the Gamecocks host a pair of doubleheaders at Choccolocco Park in Oxford.

Morehead State will face the Gamecocks first for a pair of games beginning at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 28.

Eastern Kentucky comes in for a two-game set on Sunday, also commencing at 1:00 p.m.

