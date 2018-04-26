Daniel Mayes, Sports Editor

The season for the JSU Men’s and Women’s Tennis teams came to a close over the weekend as the two groups bowed out of the OVC Tournament.

The Men’s squad made it to the second round, where they fell to Tennessee Tech 4-3, while the Women were defeated by Eastern Illinois 4-2 on Friday in the first round.

The Gamecock Men, who shut out EIU in the first round Friday, found themselves knotted up with the Golden Eagles 3-3 heading into a deciding singles match between Pablo Caffarena and TTU’s Wenceslao Albin in the second round on Saturday. Albin lead TTU past Caffarena and the Gamecocks, ending JSU’s season.

The Gamecocks finish the year at 15-5.

The Gamecock Women also finished their season in heartbreak, falling to EIU by losing four of the five singles matches.

2018 was a successful campaign on the tennis court for the Gamecocks however, as they turned around a 4-17 record last season, including an 0-9 OVC mark, to finish the year 13-5, winning six of their nine conference contests.

