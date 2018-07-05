Giga earns NBA shot with 76ers

Daniel Mayes, Editor-in-Chief

Former Jacksonville State Men’s Basketball Standout Norbertas Giga will get his first NBA shot with the Philadelphia 76ers.

After Giga participated in the team’s summer minicamp, the 76ers released their roster for the NBA’s annual summer league competiton in Las Vegas, and the seven-footer from Lithuania found his name on the list.

Giga will compete alongside players like 76ers first round picks Zhaire Smith and Landry Shamet, for a possible roster spot on the regular season squad, to audition for another team, and to win the summer league championship.

Giga played two seasons at JSU after playing a year each at Tallahassee Community College in Tallahassee, Florida and Midland College in Texas.

Giga made national headlines in his JSU career for his 30-point outburst against Louisville in the Gamecocks’ NCAA Tournament appearance in March of 2017, then again when his reuniting with his mother after five years was captured in a viral video in February.

In his final season at Jacksonville State, Norbertas contributed 8.6 points and 6.3 rebounds, helping the Gamecocks to the semifinals of both the OVC Tournament and the postseason College Basketball Invitational.

The 76ers will begin Summer League play on Friday, July 6 in Las Vegas as they take on the summer variation of the Boston Celtics at 6:30 p.m. Central time.

