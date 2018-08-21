Coop Deville sustains fire damage

JP Wood, Staff Reporter

JACKSONVILLE-A familiar Jacksonville restaurant went up in flames Monday morning.

Coop Deville, a longtime popular takeout wings restaurant, caught fire early Monday. The flames were quickly put out, but the damage had been done.

City building inspector Mark Williams said the building will be condemned and must be torn down.

A passing driver called to report the blaze at Coop Deville on Pelham Road at 8:23 a.m. after witnessing smoke billowing from the building, according to Fire Marshal Lee Batey.

In just half a minute, firefighters arrived at the scene, which is located just across Highway 21 from the fire station on Church Avenue.

The fire only burned in one room of the small restaurant, but Batey says the building has suffered smoke, heat and water damage all the way through.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Monday night, the restaurant posted on their Facebook page “Close temporary! Will open back up as soon as possible!! Will keep you updated! Thank you for understanding!”