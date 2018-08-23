Meet the Newbies: A message from new Editor-in-Chief Daniel Mayes

Daniel Mayes, Editor-in-Chief

Wow. That sounds so… official.

When I wrote my first story for The Chanticleer just over two years ago (one which I agonized over every word, hoping that I did a good enough job to even warrant consideration for publishing), I never would have imagined that one day the “staff writer” label under my name would some day be replaced with the shiny, responsibility-laden moniker of “Editor-in-Chief” heading into my senior year.

But, two years and probably hundreds of stories later, here we are. Over those two years, I’ve developed a passion for journalism and, specifically, for The Chanticleer. I’ve been here to see our little college newspaper grow so much under the leadership of my predecessor, Katie Cline. Hopefully, I can keep us going in the right direction.

I want to continue the evolution that Katie started and bring The Chanticleer fully into the 21st century, helping build an environment that competes with multimedia news enterprises of today and gives students, including myself, experience in the type of news organization that is necessitated by today’s digital age.

I want to continue to build awareness and trust with the current JSU students as well as alumni and faculty, ensuring them that, in The Chanticleer, they have a reliable source to keep them informed on their “home,” no matter where their home actually is.

I want to help champion good journalism in an age of claims of “Fake News.”

I want to do all that I can to help empower the journalists of tomorrow.

I want to have fun while doing all of that.

Hopefully, you’ll have fun too. Let’s do this.

