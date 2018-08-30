Sophomore Convocation welcomes returning students (back) to campus

Breanna Hill, News Editor

On Tuesday the 28th, the TMB lawn was buzzing with second year students at Jacksonville State University’s annual sophomore convocation.

The promise of free food, the various booths set up, fun games, and the possibility of winning a prize was enough to draw a pretty big crowd of sophomores to the event, which lasted from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.,

Corn hole, rock wall climbing, and the blaring of the top tunes were just some of the activities offered for returning students.

Along with the Jacksonville State ROTC booth that was set up, there were several other booths to attract the sophomores, such as the university’s career services and a booth involving opportunities available after college.

Dozens of students were already gathered on the lawn by the time the event began. Some were found attempting to climb the tall rock wall, others were in line for the delicious looking hotdogs, and the rest were either testing their corn hole skills or mingling with others.

Along with the corn hole game and the rock wall, students were invited to prove their strength by trying military, or test their skills by shooting a basketball.

Not only did students enjoy food and compete against each other in activities, but several students could be seen reuniting with friends from Freshman year.

With the devastation of the March 19 tornado in mind, the students of Jacksonville State returning for a second year were happy to forget about campus construction for a while to celebrate their return to Jacksonville.

Despite all the chaos going on all around campus, the volunteers who organized the event were able to create a fun, and exciting atmosphere for the class of 2021.

