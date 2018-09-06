After strong start, Gamecocks prepare for weekend action

JP Wood, Sports Writer

The Todd Garvey era has begun for JSU volleyball. The Gamecocks opened their season last weekend at home in the Jax State Invitational, in which they went 3-1 with wins over North Alabama, Lamar, and Mercer. The sole loss came to Little Rock, who finished the tournament 4-0.

Aside from new head coach Todd Garvey, JSU’s 2018 squad will feature six newcomers. Transfer students Jade Humphrey and Lexie Libs, from Bradley and East Tennessee State respectively, look to bolster a very young but talented team. Sadie Anderson returns from injury, and redshirt sophomore Addie Halverson will see her first action as a Gamecock. The young group will be led by three seniors, with preseason All-Ohio Valley Conference selection Mackenzie Rombach at middle blocker. Ashley Clingan and Katie Will round out the back row for the Gamecocks.

Coach Garvey moved his new lineup around quite a lot in the opening tournament, allowing multiple individuals to shine at different parts of the court. Sadie Anderson had a strong return to the court, leading the team with 37 kills. Addie Halverson and Lena Kindermann also collected 29 and 28 kills respectively. Lexie Libs led the offense with 128 assists. Kaylee Frear and Mackenzie Rombach combined for 22 blocks and 52 kills up front. The entire Gamecocks roster saw action over the course of the tournament.

JSU took their strong start to the Grand Canyon Invitational this weekend in Phoenix. The Gamecocks opened the weekend with a tough close loss to undefeated Boston College. Kaylee Frear, Lena Kindermann, Sadie Anderson and Addie Halverson racked up double digits kills, Lexie Libs collected 52 of the teams 62 assists.

JSU suffered 2 losses to round out the tournament, at the hands of Grand Canyon University and Southern Utah. JSU hit only .083 worth 30 errors but kept it close with GCU, who took the Gamecocks down to the wire and stole victory at the end. The second verse was the same as the first against Southern Utah with JSU dropping another close match. Sadie Anderson, who is from Phoenix finished with 24 kills and 31 digs. Frear, Rombach and Halverson also showed strong for the Gamecocks in the defeats. The Gamecocks return home for the Gamecock Classic next weekend in Gadsden.

