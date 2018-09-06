Candidates Showcase their Homecoming Spirit

Daniel Mayes, Editor-in-Chief

Jacksonville State University officially began “Homecoming season” on Thursday August 30, 2018 when it held its annual Homecoming Showcase.

The Showcase allows candidates to make their case as to why they should be crowned king or queen, while also telling attendees about their chosen philanthropic platform. 2018 is the third year that the Homecoming court has selected a charity or cause to raise awareness for while they campaign for votes.

“The Homecoming Showcase was a really enjoyable time,” said Eric Cline, who is one of the seven candidates for Homecoming King. “At the very core, I’m doing this to have fun. My plan was to have a good time on stage and hopefully get some laughs.”

After each of the candidates made their presentations, a panel of judges, each with strong ties to JSU, narrowed down the race for Homecoming Queen to 10. Just seven candidates applied to run for Homecoming King.

The Top 10 candidates for JSU’s 2018 Homecoming Queen are:

Jenna Bennett, a Finance major from Pelham, Alabama, is sponsored by Zeta Tau Alpha, and her platform is 2 nd Chance, Inc.

Chance, Inc. Jessica Ray, an Exercise Science and Wellness and Biology major from Clay, Alabama, is sponsored by Alpha Omicron Pi, and her platform is the Boys and Girls Clubs of America.

Brooke Bennefield, a Special Education major from Rainbow City, Alabama, is sponsored by Alpha Omicron Pi, and her platform is Disabled Children’s Parntership.

Taylor Anne Beckham, a Pre-Health Biology major from Clifton, Tennessee, is sponsored by Alpha Omicron Pi, and her platform is Youth Health and Wellness.

Madison Burell, a Family and Consumer Science major from Jacksonville, Alabama, is sponsored by Sigma Alpha Omega, and her platform is Know Your Worth.

Ashlee Goff, a Psychology and Child Development major from Dallas, Georgia, is sponsored by Zeta Tau Alpha, and her platform is the Nyle DiMarco Foundation.

Camden Swatts, a Family and Consumer Science and Dietetics major from Beauregard, Alabama, is sponsored by Alpha Omicron Pi, and her platform is Healthy Food Healthy You.

Briana Caudle, a Psychology and Criminal Justice major from Huntsville, Alabama, is sponsored by JSU Track and Field, and her platform is 2 Dance 2 Dream.

Ann-Katherine Dothard, a Nursing major from White Plains, Alabama, is sponsored by Gamecock Orientation, and her platform is the Boys and Girls Club.

Dayleigh Dorsett, a Nursing major from Sardis City, Alabama, is sponsored by Phi Mu, and her platform is Amazon Hope Ministry.

The Top seven candidates for JSU’s 2018 Homecoming King are:

Kuvvat Jorayev, a Computer Information Systems major from Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, is sponsored by Gamecock Orientation, and his platform is Ronald McDonald House.

Jack Gehrde, a Political Science major from Huntsville, Alabama, is sponsored by Gamecock Orientation, and his platform is Mission 22.

Jakobe Perry, a Political Science and English major from Birmingham, Alabama, is sponsored by Alpha Phi Alpha, and his platform is Free School Supplies for Public Schools.

Cody Hooks, a Secondary Education major from Hoover, Alabama, is sponsored by JSU Ambassadors, and his platform is American Cancer Society.

Stone Alexander, a Pre-Health Biology major from Centre, Alabama, is sponsored by Pi Kappa Phi, and his platform is Suicide Prevention and Awareness.

Eric Cline, a Biology major from Jacksonville, Alabama, is sponsored by JSU Wesley Foundation, and his platform is the World Wildlife Fund.

Antonio Dix, a Pre-Health and Emergency Management major from Newnan, Georgia, is running as an Independent, and his platform is Alzheimer’s Association.

Now that the showcase is over, candidates shift to campaigning for votes for the upcoming elections.

The Homecoming Court will be crowned Saturday, September 29, on Homecoming day.

Advertisements