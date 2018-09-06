Gamecock Soccer squares off with in-state rivals

Garrett Sanders, Sports Writer

Last Friday night, the Gamecocks had a very intriguing matchup against an in-state rival, the University of North Alabama Lions. UNA, one of the hottest soccer teams in the state of Alabama, was looking to win their fifth straight game. Unfortunately for the Gamecocks, talent in this one would show who was the better team.

The Gamecocks were overmatched on defense. The Lions attack had more pressure on the Gamecock defense getting nine shots compared to JSU’s five. However, there is one positive to take away from this stat.

While the Lions did have more scoring opportunities than the Gamecocks, JSU had a higher Shot on Goal percentage. The Gamecocks had 60% while the Lions had 55%.

The Lions also seemed to play a little too aggressive as well. They committed eight team fouls to JSU’s four team fouls.

The Gamecocks played the undefeated Lions all the way to the wire. But unfortunately, good teams find ways to prevail at the end of games. That’s what the Lions did with about ten minutes left.

The Lions Shelby Wall found her way past the Gamecock defenders and passed the ball to Anna Bove’. Bove’ then was left one-on-one with JSU Goalkeeper Morgan Lerch. Bove’ made a strike to the left post, the ball sailed past Letch, and the rest was history.

JSU at this point was desperate for something offensively to go their way. They had that chance. In the 83rd minute, Madison Carruthers had her chance to tie the game for her team. The shot was on target, but it was denied by the Lions Goalkeeper Shelby Thornton.

The Lions found their way to keep the ball out of the JSU attack and prevail the win. While JSU lost a game, they felt they should have won, they should take this as a positive rather than a negative. This is still a very young season for this team. If JSU can hang with a group like UNA, they certainly can even do a lot with this season! Especially with conference play beginning very soon for the OVC.

The next game JSU has on their schedule is against the Troy Trojans. This is a team that has a weak defense. It will be in Jacksonville and admission will be free. If you are looking for a match to see the Gamecocks have scoring opportunities, this game is for you!

