The Horror of Sleep Deprivation

Breanna Hill, News Editor

Irritability, fine lines, and dark circles are not the only haunting reminders of a terrible night’s sleep. Not sleeping well can affect your cardiovascular, endocrine, immune, digestive, and your respiratory systems—so, basically, your entire body. Sleeping is when your body takes time to heal and repair itself. Lack of sleep can make that difficult. Losing sleep is known to deter our cognitive thinking process. Doing this causes a decrease in things such as our attention span, mental alertness, concentration, communication, etc.

With the entire mental health aspect involving sleep deprivation aside, it has also harmed people on the roads. Statistics have shown that approximately 100,000 auto collisions a year have been caused due to a lack of sleep. The majority of people, a large percentage being college students, believe that trying to make up for lack of sleep by using stimulants such as caffeine is enough to override the need for sleep, and that is not true. For people in the age group of 18 to 25, the recommended number of hours of sleep per night is a total of 7 to 9 hours. Though this is recommended, most young adults try to only go on about 4 to 6 hours of sleep per night. Statistics have shown that 50-70 million U.S. adults are suffering from some sort of sleeping disorder. About 90% of people who suffer from a sleeping disorder called insomnia end up developing a health condition and risk worsening their overall well-being. Sleep deprivation has proven to affect people mentally, physically and emotionally. The seriousness of this subject often goes unnoticed, which in turn, often sneaks up on people and shock them. Getting the recommended amount of sleep for your age group can improve your mood, your awareness, and your overall being as a whole. Sleep in every once in a while, it will do you some good.

