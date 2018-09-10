BackOurBlue: Olio’s Doughnuts hosts fundraiser for Police Officer and JSU alumnus battling cancer

Scott Young, Staff Reporter

Last Saturday, Jacksonville family-owned business Olio’s Doughnuts organized a fundraiser to help Piedmont Police Officer Kevin Blue’s effort to defeat cancer. Blue, an alumnus of Jacksonville State, was recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer known as glioblastoma.

“Come enjoy a hot fresh doughnut Saturday and help #backourblue. 100% of all doughnut sales will be contributed to the Kevin Blue recovery fund,” was tweeted on the Olio’s Doughnut Twitter account, @Oliosdoughnuts.

“Officer Blue has been a great help to the community…he’s a great mentor to young men, and just a great mentor to everybody,” said Pam Young, one of the owners of Olio’s Doughnuts.

A resident of Alexandria, Officer Blue frequently visited Olio’s Doughnuts, dressed in his uniform. “We’ve had a lot of response today,” Mrs. Young said, regarding the support of Officer Blue on Saturday. “Not only have they purchased the doughnuts, but we have an envelope, and people just put money in the envelope.”

Officer Blue played on the Jacksonville State football team, a member of the “Burgess Boys”, which was a name to describe those who played under legendary JSU Head Coach Bill Burgess. Blue and his team led Jacksonville State to a national championship game in 1989. He graduated with a degree in criminal justice to pursue his career in law enforcement as an officer of the Piedmont Police Department.

The city of Piedmont is hosting a “Blue’s Hero Run” on September 22, where there will be raffles to win prizes in an effort to raise money for Blue. The event website says “Let’s show support by running/walking to honor him and his family. All proceeds will go to Officer Blue to help with medical and travel expenses.”

Our community showed their tremendous ability to come together after the tornadoes devastated Jacksonville on March 19, and the support of Officer Blue’s cause shows a continuation of that generosity in Jacksonville, Piedmont, and the surrounding area.

Advertisements