JSU hosts Diversity Workforce Recruitment Fair

Quadarius Whitson, Staff Writer

This past Saturday, Jacksonville State University had the pleasure of hosting a Diversity Workforce Recruitment Fair. The event, sponsored by the Black Alumni Chapter of the JSU National Alumni Association, brought over 20 different employers to campus to meet students and prospective employees.

Anniston’s Police Department, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, and one of America’s favorite restaurant chains, Waffle House were among the employers that set up in the TMB Auditorium. Whether students were looking for a career in security, education or even information technology, the fair had something for everyone.

Opportunities were presented to everyone that attended, as most of the positions the employers were looking to fill were entry-level positions and required very few conditions to qualify.

One quality that absolutely every employer was looking for was integrity.

According to Officer Kevin Moore, lead recruiter for the Memphis Police Department, employers are less focused on qualifications than an individual’s motivation.

“We are simply looking for those individuals that have the passion and the desire to do this job and do it effectively,” Moore Said.

It’s a very rare sight to see such a huge gathering of recruiters that are offering the positions, benefits, and life-long careers that they were. Of course, these vary from company to company, but most were looking for part time, full time, and seasonal hires.

Some companies like the Environmental Solutions Group offer internships, Co-ops, and tons of growth opportunities. With their 200 operating companies located across the world, students could find employment no matter where they end up after college.

Advertisements