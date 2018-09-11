Survey: Students support new TMB renovations

Daniel Mayes, Editor-in-Chief

The Food Court inside the Theron Montgomery Building at JSU received some updates and renovations over the summer, and, according to a survey conducted by The Chanticleer, the majority of JSU students are in favor of the changes.

Among the new changes to the TMB are an updated Chick-fil-a with a more traditional restaurant style layout, some added menu options at Freshens Fresh Food Studio, and new retail location Mein Bowl.

Of students who responded to the survey, 60.6% said they either liked or strongly liked the new renovations, with 22.5% saying they disliked or strongly disliked the changes. 16.9% said they were indifferent.

The new Coke Freestyle machines are one of the most popular additions to the TMB, with 67.2% of students saying they liked the new beverage options. The updated layout at Chick-fil-a (56.9%) and new tables and floor setup (63.8%) are also among the most popular changes.

However, the changes weren’t entirely well received among JSU students.

While most students said they like the new addition of Mein Bowl, they didn’t want to give up Baja Express or the Simply to Go in exchange. 66.2% of students said they did not like the absence of Baja, and one even wrote “#BringBackBaja” when given the chance to provide an additional comment on the survey.

“While the TMB looks much more nice and modern, it’s convenience and ease was lost. The full-service Chick-fil-a is great but the amount of time and length of the line is always very long,” one student responded. “Especially since only one register does debt cards. I don’t feel the upgraded look was worth the inconvenience.”

While Students are divided on some aspects of the new changes to the TMB, most agree that, overall, the new renovations will be something students can be proud of for years to come.

