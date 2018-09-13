JSU sweeps Gamecock Classic

JP Wood, Sports Writer

After a rough trip to the Grand Canyon, JSU volleyball (6-4) righted the ship with a strong showing at the Gamecock Invitational in Gadsden.

An exciting match Friday morning versus the Bradley Braves resulted in the Gamecocks handing them only their second loss of the season. Four Gamecocks tallied double digit kills: Lena Kindermann(15), Mackenzie Rombach(14), Sadie Anderson(10), and Addie Halverson(10). Lexie Libs totaled 51 assists in the match, which went a full five frames after JSU fell behind 2-0. Four JSU players also totaled double digit digs. Kaylie Milton led with 18, followed by former Brave Jade Humphrey with 11, followed by Lexie Libs with 10 and Ashley Clingan with 9.

JSU also made quick work of the Devilletes of Miss. Valley State, improving to 6-0 against them all time. JSU swept the match 25-18, 25-10, and 25-18 in what wasn’t even the worst thrashing handed to MVSU by the Jax St athletic department this weekend.

On Saturday, JSU defeated Western Carolina in a 4 game set (25-22, 18-25, 25-22, 25-19) to finish the tournament unscathed. Addie Halverson set the team record on the season for kills with a total of 19. Kindermann and Anderson also tallied 12 and 10, respectively. Libs racked up 51 assists for the second straight match, which is just two shy of the all time JSU record. Brooke Schumacher holds on to that record with 53 in 2009.

Mackenzie Rombach was named tournament MVP, and Clingan and Kindermann also made the all-tournament team. Lexie Libs was named OVC setter of the week (JSU’s first since Jennifer Hart in 2014). She finished the tournament with an insane 122 assists, averaging over 11 per set.

JSU’s final non-conference tournament of the season will be September 14-15 in Troy, where the Gamecocks will face Kennesaw State, Florida A&M, and Troy.

