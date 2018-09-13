National Suicide Prevention Week

Breanna Hill, News Editor

Every September, people strive to bring awareness to the delicate subject of suicide. Unfortunately, suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in the US for all ages, and it takes the lives of over 40,000 Americans each year. Suffering from certain mental health disorders such as depression can lead to suicidal thoughts and tendencies. With the growing amount of deaths resulting from suicide, many people are trying to find ways to help detect these thoughts before they can turn into actions.

Helpful physicians have managed to come up with possible signs of suicidal thoughts, which include, but are not limited to, increasing use of alcohol or drugs; acting anxious, agitated, or reckless; sleeping too much or too little; withdrawing or feeling isolated; mood swings, showing rage, or talking about feeling hopeless.

Noticing these signs in someone you know is deeply concerning, but simply providing support can make a difference. Showing support includes becoming well-educated on the subject, being an active listener and constantly providing positive thoughts and compliments, along with being prepared for anything and everything.

If you know of anyone who is going through an emotional crisis that may lead them down a dark road and into the thought process where they are contemplating suicide, please reach out to them. Share the suicide prevention hotline number; let them know you are there; support them.

Smile at strangers as you pass by them, say hello to classmates, ask how someone’s day is going—a small difference is still a difference.

Suicide Prevention Hotline Number: 1-800-273-8255

Suicide Prevention Website: suicidepreventionlifeline.org

