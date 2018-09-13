Spider-man swings to success

Sean Collier, A&E Writer

It is no secret that Spider-Man has a huge fanbase. It’s also known that the video games with the witty webswinger are hit or miss with the fans as well. In 2016, Insomniac Games announced that they were making a brand new Spider-Man game exclusively for the Playstation 4. Many people were excited, but it also raised concerns. Due to previous games such as The Amazing Spider-Man 2, people didn’t want to deal with poorly executed mechanics and weak storytelling. They don’t just want to play as Spider-Man or Peter Parker. They want to be them. Insomniac Games are known for their previous games such as Sunset Overdrive and another Playstation exclusive, Rachet and Clank. They have been praised for making such unique and colorful games. With the release of Spider-Man on September 7, 2018, We can finally answer the question: How did they do? They nailed it.

At the start of the game you are introduced to a Peter Parker who is already established as Spider-Man. He also has a job in science rather than photography. This isn’t the Peter people are probably most familiar with, but he is still everything that makes Spider-Man who he is. Without giving away any spoilers, the story is very endearing and thoughtful. Being Peter feels just as important as being Spider-Man, which is a feeling no previous game had mastered. There is also so many references and surprises that fans will appreciate and love.

The movement and controls in the game are very fluid. Momentum is a key in maneuvering the city and it has been crafted in such a great way. It is so fun and relaxing to just swing through the city that you can find yourself traversing the city for hours instead of making actual progress.

The combat is made to cater to your tastes. You can fight the various thugs of New York in any way you want with the combos and gadgets at your disposal: including web shooting gadgets, suit powers, and suit mods. Not only do you get to unlock various awesome suits for Spidey, but each one comes with a unique power that, once unlocked, can be applied to any suit you want. You can play as the Spider-Man you want to be.

On top of feeling like the best Spider-Man game to date, it is the most visually stunning and colorful one by far. There are so many small details and polish to this game where I repeatedly said “Wow I can’t believe they thought of that.” The city is so full of life and events, it’s almost overwhelming. From interacting with citizens on the streets or stopping criminals in a police chase, this is the most living New York City ever to be in a game.

The attention to detail in the characters, including the random citizens on the streets, is jaw dropping. The game is stylized in a colorful and vibrant way, but still looks and feels like it is real. The details on them are so well done, it makes each character more unique and in some cases just seem more real.

Not only is it great to have a great Spider-Man game, but also just a great superhero game. I have greatly enjoyed the game so far and if you are a Spider-Man fan this is a must play. I can’t wait to see where the rest of the story goes and how well future content adds to the experience.

