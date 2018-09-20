Gamecock Volleyball looks to bounce back in conference play

JP Wood, Sports Writer

The Gamecocks non-conference schedule came to a disappointing close in Troy this weekend. Jax State (7-6) started strong on day one with a 3-1 win over Florida A&M, but fell to Troy and Kennesaw State on the second day of the tournament.

Against FAMU, Kaylee Frears (19 kills) and Jade Humphrey(17 digs) led the charge, with Frears hitting an impressive .586 on 29 attacks. Kaylie Milton (.435), and Mackenzie Rombach (.357) also tallied impressive hitting marks, as JSU started the tournament on a high note, winning the match 3 sets to 1. Kaylie Milton also racked up a double-double (10 kills and 10 digs), her first of the season. Lexie Libs, OVC setter of the week, tallied 45 assists. Rombach, Lena Kindermann, and Sadie Anderson each contributed 7 kills apiece.

Saturday started promising, with JSU racing out to a 2-0 lead on Kennesaw State. However, KSU would go on to win the next 3 matches and escape JSU with a 3-2 win. Lena Kindermann led the offense with 17 kills, while Kaylie Milton and Kaylee Frear each racked up 13 (tying the career record for Milton). Milton, Libs, and Humphrey each racked up double digit digs (16, 15 and 12 respectively).

Unfortunately for JSU, not much time was left for recovery as they had to turn around and play Troy almost immediately following. The Gamecocks fell behind early 2 sets to none, but fought back to force a decisive fifth set. JSU stayed competitive with the Trojans but ultimately fell 15-11. Rombach continued to impress, racking up 7 blocks and 13 kills. Frear also finished with 13 kills, and Kindermann collected 17. Jade Humphrey collected a career high 18 digs in the loss.

Jax State will open Ohio Valley Conference play on Friday the 21st, against Morehead State.

