Gamecocks ready for first OVC matchup

Josh Gilbert , Sports Writer

After their second bye week in only the first month of the season, the Jacksonville State football team is looking to continue the momentum they have after putting up record breaking numbers against Mississippi Valley State. “I thought we have handled the open weeks as best we could. We have gotten better, it is hard to tell because you don’t play on Saturdays,” said head coach John Grass at Monday’s weekly press conference. “We are looking forward to back to back weeks, we are looking forward to opening OVC play this weekend, just playing two more home games in a row is something we haven’t had a lot of recently,” said Grass.

Up next at home for the Gamecocks is Tennessee Tech, a team in which they haven’t had many issues with over the last few years. Although the Golden Eagles have started off the year with a rough patch of games against quality teams, Coach Grass isn’t letting that fool anyone. “I think they are not your typical 0 and 3 team if you look at who they have played. It has been a tough start for them, but they are doing some things fundamentally for the program that will benefit from that in the long run,” said Grass.

Linebacker Jalen Choice also touched on the importance of maintaining the momentum in which the team has carried through the beginning of the season. “I feel like everybody’s buying in to the process and we really believe in our defense now. Everybody’s trying to make the plays that they need to make, not trying to do much.”

“Seeing everything at a home game, seeing cocky, all those things, it’s a special place and it’s great to play at home,” said Grass on the impact of playing at Burgess Snow. “I think we had a packed house the other night, so we want another packed house this week. You just don’t know how much good that does our football team when you run out and the place is packed and you got an atmosphere. It’s something we’re very proud of.”

The Gamecocks kick off Saturday at 6 o’clock in what looks to be another action-packed weekend full of football.

Advertisements