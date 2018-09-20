Poultrygiest: Night of the Chicken Dead is so bad its good

Breihan Dryden, A&E Writer

I want all of you to look at the title of this film and appreciate it. Go on, take it in. Your enjoyment of this film will entirely depend on whether or not you appreciate the level of thought that went into the pun that is this film’s title. Poultrygeist: Night of the Chicken Dead (henceforth referred to as simply Poultrygeist) is a 2006 Horror/Comedy/Musical/Shocksploitation film brought to us by exploitation legend Lloyd Kaufman and the wonderful folks over at Troma Entertainment. In case you are not in the know, Troma Entertainment are the people responsible for shock cinema classics such as The Toxic Avenger, Class of Nukem High, (and my personal favorite) Tromeo and Juliet. Unlike last week’s film, which was made with passion, but turned out not-so-great, at least not in the traditional sense. This film was made with passion to be not-so-great. Poultrygeist is a film that does not give a crap about your feelings or being subtle. It has a flagrant disregard for the politically correct culture that dominates Hollywood and the mainstream media. I hope you like racial stereotypes, ultraviolence, and buckets of blood, guts, gore, and fecal matter, because this film has them by the truck load.

So you might be asking yourself, “What kind of story could this film possibly tell that would be worth sitting through this?” Boy, let me tell you. The film starts with our star crossed lovers Arbie and Wendy “celebrating” their high school graduation at their local Ancient Tromahawk Indian Burial Grounds. Arbie is scared of the thought that Wendy will go off to college and become a different person, yet Wendy reassures Arbie that nothing could ever change her feelings for him. It is about this time that their fun is broken up by a voyeuristic, axe wielding homeless man and they are scared off. We cut to one year later and find out that the Ancient Tromahawk Indian Burial Grounds have been bulldozed over and an American Chicken Bunker restaurant has been erected in its place and whoo-wee, are the activists upset over this. Arbie is investigating the protest and realizes that it is being led by non-other than Wendy, who has become a “leftist, lipstick lesbo liberal” (god, the alliteration in this films script is wonderful), and her current lover, Micki. Out of spite, Arbie goes inside and becomes the newest counter-girl; hijinks ensue. In addition our wacky and adorable leads, we also have store manager Denny, The General, and cooks Paco Bell, Carl Jr., and Hummus (like the dip, not the terrorist organization). To explain anything else would ruin the fun/madness that is this film.

Poultrygeist was thrust into my life thousands of years ago in the future, and I couldn’t be happier. The humor in this film is right up my alley and the practical effects on display here are pretty amazing, the set pieces that play out in the story are absolutely bonkers, and the film has an insatiable urge to one up itself constantly over it’s almost two hour runtime. Don’t watch a trailer, don’t read the wikipedia, just drop the $12 on the bluray and strap in for an insane ride.

Advertisements