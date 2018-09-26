Gamecock Royalty: JSU crowns Homecoming Court

Breanna Hill, News Editor

On Tuesday September 26, 2018, the candidates for Jacksonville State’s homecoming king and queen were joined with tons of JSU students, faculty members, and other supporters in Leone Cole Auditorium for the much-anticipated homecoming announcement.

Everyone was on the edge of their seat as they patiently waited for President Beehler and SGA President Kasey Gamble to announce the homecoming king and queen for the 2018-2019 year.

Finally, it was announced.

Jacksonville State’s 2018-19 Homecoming Queen and King are Madison Burrell and Stone Alexander.

“Representing the university I call home has always been such a great honor to me,” Alexander said after the announcement. “I am truly appreciative of the immense support I have received over the past few weeks and I can’t wait to continue working with m philanthropy on campus! I would like to thank everyone who voted for me! This is an amazing opportunity to reach the campus and community in a unique way, and I’m looking forward to it!”

Alexander was sponsored by Pi Kappa Phi fraternity. He is a junior majoring in pre-health professional biology.

Madison Burrell was sponsored by Sigma Alpha Omega Christian Sorority and serves as social committee head. She is a junior majoring in family and consumer science, with a focus in merchandising.

The homecoming queen took to Facebook to give a bit of a background about herself while running for homecoming queen. Madison’s platform is known as Know Your Worth. Burrell posted “I am so blessed to have this opportunity!”

Filling out the rest of the homecoming court for 2018 are Brianna Caudle, Dayleigh Dorsett, Ashlee Goff, Camden Swatts, Jakobe Perry, Jack Gehrdes, Antonio Dix and Eric Cline.

The new Homecoming court will take the field Saturday afternoon as Jacksonville State hosts Austin Peay for the homecoming game.

