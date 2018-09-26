JSU Volleyball looking to bounce back at home

JP Wood, Sports Writer

Jax St. volleyball began their conference schedule last week, falling in two five-set matches on the road. The Gamecocks (7-8, 0-2) started the OVC slate at Morehead State on Friday night. The two teams traded set wins for the first four sets, forcing a decisive fifth. Jax St. kept it close but could not finish off the Eagles.

Kaylie Milton led JSU in kills(14), followed by Lena Kindermann, Mackenzie Rombach, and Kaylee Frear with 13, 12, and 11 respectively. The Gamecocks had a chance to seal the deal in the fourth set, holding a 24-23 match point, but MSU fought through multiple match points to grab the win 27-25. JSU had the set tied at 13 apiece in the fifth set, but MSU pulled away yet again to clinch the W.

JSU continued through the state of Kentucky the next day. JSU fell to the Colonels of Eastern Kentucky in another five set match-their fourth straight-on Saturday.

Kindermann led the way with 21 kills, a career high. Kaylie Milton earned a double-double with 15 kills and 16 assists. Lexie Libs set a personal best with 55 assists, and Jade Humphrey led the team in digs with 18. Jax State jumped to an early lead in the fifth set at 8-5, but the Colonels went on a devastating 7-1 run, and jumped to a 12-9 advantage. EKU would hold on to win 15-12.

The Gamecocks will return to Kennamer Hall for the first time in a month this weekend, playing host to conference foes Tennessee State on Friday night at 7, and Belmont Saturday night at 8.

Advertisements