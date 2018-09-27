The Incredibles 2 does not live up to the wait

James King , A&E Writer

The first Incredibles movie is a classic piece of superhero cinema. One of those rare movies that is both celebrated in it’s own time, and gotten better with time. Director Brad Bird crafts a believable, human, and just plain fun animated movie. It’s no wonder that The Incredibles is many people’s favorite Pixar movie. It nails what makes superheroes great and fun while also creating a great movie for the ages.

The movie’s main villain, the Screen Slaver, is better than a lot of more overtly bad villains in a similar vein of Marvel movie villains. The character just has very weak motivations, wanting to keep superheroes illegal. The villain is very menacing using hypnotism in order to threaten people and force them to do things against their will. The mystery of who this character is, becomes rather obvious though from the start and really makes the movie drag as you have to wait for the characters to catch on to what you already know. The final fight between the two while hectic at first ends with a bit of an anti-climax.

All these are minor gripes as when the movie works it really works. The fight scenes in this movie are much more inventive than in the first one. A train chase early on in the movie really uses Elastigirl’s powers to their fullest with her jumping from building to building in a tricked-out motorcycle. A scene where Jak-Jak uses his many powers to terrorize a raccoon is one of the funniest things I’ve seen in any movie lately. Edna Mode, the superhero fashion designer from the first one continues to steal every scene she’s in. The movie expands on the plot point of violet’s budding romance that was hinted at in the first movie’s ending.

I have a lot of complaints about this movie, but I did enjoy it. It has had the same problems a lot of sequels have had this year in that it is on par with the first movie without really fully surpassing it or doing new things with the franchise. I hope to see more out of this franchise in the future, because I feel like it has a lot of potential. I hope that this lukewarm sequel paves the way for an even better on in the future. I really want the next movie to live up to the name.

