Gamecocks beat APSU in homecoming matchup

Baylee Morris, Sports Editor

With the question of how the Gamecocks will do playing back to back games I think we all go our answer.

Homecoming 2018 against the Austin Peay Governors was a hard fought and hard-won game. With the Gamecocks pulling out a 48-32 victory over the Govs.

The 1st quarter started off rocky with the Governors going up 9-0 on JSU, but the in second quarter the Gamecocks would quickly score making it 12 to 14 at halftime. The game would remain tight until the Gamecocks broke away in the fourth quarter. The Gamecocks only suffered yards of penalties compared to a few weeks previous.

The Governors and the Gamecocks gave a great performance and the Gamecocks capped off a great homecoming with a great victory. Now sitting at 2-0 in the conference the Gamecocks will leave Burgess-Snow and head out to Richmond, KY where the will square off with the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The question of how the Gamecocks will do after two back to back bye weeks is over and now all eyes are on the Gamecocks to see if they can keep their perfect 34 OVC win streak. In the coming weeks the Gamecocks will look to extend their win streak.

The Gamecocks will be back in action on Burgess-Snow Field on October 13 when they battle the Eastern Illinois Panthers at 3 P.M.

