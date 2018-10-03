Alabama & Friends put on a show in Jacksonville

Taylor Mitchell, A&E Editor

After 6 months of hurt and healing, destruction and rebuilding, sorrow and joy; Jacksonville State University took a special step in its recovery. Wednesday night, the JSU community gathered together to raise money for the universities recovery from the March tornado.

Randy Owen, lead guitarist of Alabama as well as a JSU alumnus and trustee, decided after the tornado that he wanted to do something to help the community. He decided on organizing a concert to raise funds for the university. The concert ended up being a resounding success.

The event was attended by several country music artists, many of which are originally from the state of Alabama. Along with Randy Owen, Teddy Gentry, and Jeff Cook of Alabama; the concert also featured:

● Charlie Daniels

● Shenandoah

● Jason Isbell and the 400 unit

● Home Free

● The Sweet Tea Trio

● John Berry

● Drake White

● Gordon Mote

● Jamey Johnson

● Riley Green

Also featured was comedian Darren Knight, known for his Southern Momma social media videos. The concert was hosted by Storme Warren of SiriusXM’s The Highway.

While most of the acts were announced beforehand, some were left as surprises for the audience. These included Drake White, Home Free, and The Sweet Tea Trio. Together with the other bands they put on quite the show.

Many of the acts were also from the state of Alabama. It seemed in many ways a concert that was meant to give back to their collective home. Of special note are Randy Owen and Riley Green who are both JSU alumni. That seemed to be the theme of the night: to give back and remember what home is all about, coming together and having a good time.

