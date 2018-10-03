Gamecocks fall in OVC home opener to Tennessee State

JP Wood, Sports Writer

The Jacksonville State University volleyball squad marched on through their OVC schedule, playing for the first time in a month within friendly confines. In their OVC home opener, the Gamecocks fell 3 sets to 1 against a Tennessee State squad who has yet to lose an OVC match. In just the second home loss on the season, JSU fell in heartbreakingly close sets, 23-25 in all three losses.

Mackenzie Rombach reached double-digit kills in the match, and reached 900 overall in her career. Lena Kindermann and Kaylee Frear also reached double-digit kills, to go along with Lexie Libs 45 assists. Sophomore Dani Steele’s first start at libero resulted in a career high 15 digs, followed by Kalie Milton and Addie Halverson with 11 and 10, respctively.

Saturday night was an entirely different story. JSU jumped on winless Belmont to earn their first conference win in 2018, winning 3 sets to 1. Three Gamecocks, Lexie Libs, Addie Halverson and Kaylie Milton, earned double-doubles. Lena Kindermann led the way with kills with 16, and Dani Steele followed with 9.

Jacksonville State (9-9, 2-3OVC) will play on the road at Tennessee-Martin on Friday.

